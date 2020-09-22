Namibia's Rape Shame

Sexual assaults against women and children have become an epidemic of horror, with more disturbing reports highlighting the country's horrific rape crisis.

This past weekend, a number of rape and sexual assault cases were reported to the police, including an uncle who allegedly raped his niece in northern Namibia.

According to the police, the alleged rape incident happened during last month at Ohaikedi village where the suspect entered the victim's room on two occasions, undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.

The victim is 17-years-old, while the suspect is 62. The incident was only reported on Saturday. The suspect was arrested, while police investigations continue.

The police are still looking for the suspect that raped a woman at Havana before allegedly fatally shooting the brother of the victim on Saturday morning in a crime that has left the local community reeling.

At Swakopmund, it is alleged a woman who was coming from a friend's house in Tamariskia was attacked by three men and gang-raped. It is further reported that one of the men approached her asking for a cell phone and a confrontation ensued.

Three other men also turned up and attacked the victim. "They grabbed her and put her on the ground and the two suspects had sexual intercourse with her while the others were holding her and fled from the scene thereafter. The victim is a 23-years-old female. The suspects are unknown and not arrested yet," the police said.