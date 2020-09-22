South Africa: Controversial Preachers Bushiri, Mboro to Face Off in High Court

Cape Town — Pastors Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng and Shepherd Bushiri will appear before the High Court in Pretoria today, eNCA reports.

This comes after Bushiri's legal team issued a summons to Mboro last week over remarks he made about an alleged Forex commodity scam run by Bushiri who allegedly hacked the social media accounts of Mboro and Felicia Sibeko, a member of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), who claimed Bushiri defrauded her of R150,000 (U.S.$10,393), The South African reports.

Sibeko said in a statement: "I was scammed by Shepherd Bushiri after investing the last money we had secured for us and the future of our children, selling our business because he assured us that we are definitely going to have great returns on our investment."

Bushiri, a self-proclaimed prophet and the embattled leader of the ECG church, still faces charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act over offences allegedly committed in 2015. The pre-trial of that case is scheduled for October and will also be held in the High Court in Pretoria.

Pastor Mboro, leader of the Church Mandate Turn Around Movement, made headlines in 2016 for allegedly selling photos he took of himself in heaven. Mboro denied the claims in 2019 and alleged that it was a fabrication of Bushiri's public relations team.

