Lesotho: Letšela Features Kommanda Obbs On New Single

HIP hop artiste Mosotho Letšela has released a fresh single featuring Kommanda Obbs.

Titled Pelo ea ka, the track was released last week and is part of his album to be released next year.

The single is currently available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Deezer and Tidal. It is also available on YouTube and Sound Cloud.

The song is an infusion of Sesotho and Isizulu lyrics and also features songstress and song writer Sthembile Zungu, well known as 'Mathabo.

Speaking to the Weekender, Letšela said his fans can expect two more singles this year with the full album penned in for 2021.

"I started working on Pelo ea ka in June and at the time, I just met Kommanda Obbs and we were exchanging beats and working on a few concepts," Letšela said.

"It was very difficult to travel at times due to the lockdown but technology made it possible. So, it was not the typical process but we made it work."

He said the song is about the triumph of positivity over negativity as envisaged by love thriving over hate. It is also about preserving personal dignity by embodying the Sesotho saying "monna ke nku ha lle" translated to mean men don't cry.

"The song pays homage to the inner strength that is in all humans to triumph against adversity, to rise from the ashes of despair and come out the suffering stronger than before."

Born Thato Mohapi, Letšela is the latest addition to the Tšepe Sethuamajoe artist roster. Hailing from Ha-'Manteko in Qacha's Nek, he is a dynamic artiste with a cunning ability to fuse traditional Sesotho sounds with new genres like trap and hip and hip.

This conscious rapper calls himself "a hybrid" as he is able to deliver in Sesotho, English, Zulu and Xhosa.

"Having grown up in Matatiele, my sound is influenced by Sesotho famo artistes such as Mantša, Rantšo and Sanko as well as rappers Stogie T, Eminem, HHP and Kommanda Obbs," he said.

Although he started doing music in 2003, he took a break in 2009 to focus on his studies and career in mining. He studied Mining Engineering at Wits University and holds an honours degree in Mining and other industry certificates

"The music bug never left. I got back into music as 'Mathabo's manager in 2018. I started writing again and focusing on my art in 2019," Letšela said.