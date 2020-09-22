Africa: World Rhino Day, 22 September

Some species of rhinoceros are among the world's most endangered animals, threatened by both habitat loss and poaching. Learn more about these iconic animals by taking this quiz to mark World Rhino Day on 22 September.
