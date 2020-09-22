Lesotho: Khantši Returns to Cycling

TOP road cyclist Teboho Khantši is back on the bicycle after he was knocked down by a taxi in March this year.

Khantši was one of the four cyclists who were struck by an unlicensed driver during the Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) Cycling Tour.

The taxi ploughed into the cyclists in Katlehong, less than a kilometre from the starting point at MGC Park.

The other three riders who were injured in the accident are Francis Ramoolla, Tohlang Rampetla and Masia Rantoetse.

Khantši came off the worst, suffering a broken leg and a fractured hip and was only released from hospital in April. The rest were released a few days later.

Khantši was then advised to take a break from riding.

However, Federation of Cycling Lesotho (FCL) president Rammotang Makatile this week said Khantši had started light training.

"We are happy that he is back on the bicycle even though he is not yet ready for intensive trainings," Makatile said.

"Last weekend he trained with other cyclists and that shows that he is recovering well... "

Makatile said Khantši's return was a huge boost since he is one of the country's top cyclists.

He said they are optimistic that he will be ready to compete soon.

"Now that he is back, we hopeful that he will be ready to compete in championships that the country will participate in once cycling activities resumes."

Since the accident, Khantši's worry was that the injuries were likely to shorten his carrier and was unsure whether or not he would be able to retain his form. However, Makatile said he was happy that Khantši would have another chance to pursue his career.

The unlicensed driver who knocked down the four cyclists, Semegela Sekonyela, got a wholly suspended sentence last month.

He was also fined M2 000 for reckless driving by the Maseru Magistrate's Court.

FCL has already expressed dissatisfaction calling the sentence a miscarriage of justice. The federation said it was considering suing Sekonyela for the damaged property including expensive bicycles.

According to the federation, the cheapest bicycle among those involved in the accident costs M19 000 while the most expensive one costs M60 000.