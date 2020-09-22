Lesotho: KFC Introduces Customer Delivery Service

KFC Lesotho customers can now order meals in the comfort of their homes or offices through a new delivery service introduced by the fast food outlet.

The company launched the service in Maseru on Tuesday, with the service already available at its Maseru Mall and Pioneer Mall branches.

The service will be extended to the rest of the branches during the course of this month. KFC Lesotho has eight branches around the country.

According to KFC Lesotho area manager, Makhaola Koebe, the service will be available to customers in a 10 kilometre radius from the nearest store and carries a M15 charge.

Customers can use mobile money platforms M-Pesa and Ecocash as well as bank debit cards upon receipt of their order to pay for their orders.

The service also allows for pre orders that can be picked up at a later stage at the store.

Mr Koebe said the service is in line with Covid-19 safety protocols with a view to decongest their stores to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said they also wanted to make it easier for their customers to continue enjoying KFC meals despite the prevailing Covid-19 circumstances.

"We have observed lower customer numbers as a result of Covid-19, and have decided to come up with KFC delivery service and online ordering service," Mr Koebe said.

He said the customers would be able to buy most of their dishes expect desserts, which are consumed instantly.

Mr Koebe said the delivery fee is charged in such a way that it has been factored into the price of meals, which means the prices displayed on the online menu are different from normal prices for walk in customers. Side items will however, not be subjected to delivery charges if they are ordered along with other dishes.

He said the on-line ordering service, called KFC Chat Order can be accessed through a WhatsApp messenger application on the number: +266 5713 4327.

"The KFC chat order delivery uses advanced technology to make food ordering and delivery a seamless for our KFC customers, their families and friends.

"We are launching KFC chat order in line with our country's legislation around Covid-19 and the stringent safety protocols we all must adhere to."

For his part, Trymore Machimo, the KFC regional manager Lesotho, said introduction of the delivery service has created 20 additional jobs in the country as the delivery will be done by engaging 20 local bikers.

He said the store currently employs over 240 workers throughout its eight stores.

"We are also contributing towards job creation during this difficult time when people are losing their jobs," Mr Machimo said.