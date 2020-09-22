Lesotho: Sensi Ranks in the Studio With Bongo Riot

22 September 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Nthatuoa Koeshe

REGGAE and Dancehall artiste, Sensi Ranks, is working on two singles with South African reggae powerhouse Bongo Riot.

Bongo Riot recently won the Best Reggae Album of the Year at the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The two singles, Uhlaleleni and Angisenzi will be produced by Powertainment, a South African recording label which Bongo Riot is singed under.

Sensi Ranks told the Weekender that he was excited to be working with such a big South African Reggae artiste.

Apart from sharing the stage at during the Annual Reggae/Dancehall Summer Festival in 2017, this is the first time the two artistes are working together.

"I know him to be a very good artiste from when I shared the stage with him and I am happy that I am working with him," Sensei Ranks said.

He said the two tracks will be a fusion of reggae and amapiano beats.

Sansi Ranks, real name Motebang David Mongake started doing music in 2005 when he was part of the Yadah praise family.

"At the time, I was giving a reggae feel to the songs that we did there but I was not fully into reggae as I am now," Sansi Ranks said.

In 2008, he started doing reggae music fulltime while he was studying for a degree in Music at the Creara Training Centre in Bloemfontein.

He has worked with artistes like kwaito star Mapaputsi, Bongo Muffin's Jah Seed in his Dancehall sessions in Newtown.

Sansi Ranks was also one of the top five contestants at the 2019 music talent search project dubbed Step-Up Lesotho, a competition which he says has helped him get more exposure.

He is also working with hip-hop artiste, Juvenile on a track dubbed Jah Jah open up the door to be released later this year.

