Namibia: Goreangab 'Terroriser' to Get New Trial Dates

22 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

A man, who was arrested last year on suspicion he robs and preys on lone women in the Windhoek's Goreangab area, is set to get new trial dates in the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Fillipus Hamutenya's trial was scheduled to start in August but it could not commence due to the lockdown regulations that had been put in place at the time.

Making an appearance before magistrate Alice Gawanas yesterday, Hamutenya was informed his matter will be set down for Friday for the State and the defence to decide on the dates they are available for the trial hearing.

Appearing on a N$4 000 bail, Hamutenya is expected to be tried on one count of possession of suspected stolen goods.

Although he is suspected of rape, there is currently no case opened against him, according to the police.

Hamutenya was arrested on 3 August 2019 after he had allegedly broken into a shack where a couple was sleeping in Goreangab location.

He allegedly tied up and blindfolded the man. Thereafter, he proceeded to tie the woman and sexually violated her.

Members of the public followed the suspect to his shack, where they brutally assaulted him.

They said they were tired of his crimes. The community proceeded to remove all suspected stolen items from the suspect's shack and laid them outside.

They then meted out mob justice before they called the police to arrest him.

The suspect was allegedly brutally beaten up by the community on the date in question - and at the time, a citizen's arrest was made before he was handed over to the police.

A video of the suspect brutally beaten by the mob went viral on social media.

In the video, the suspect could be seen badly bruised and finding it very hard to stand and walk by himself. It is alleged Hamutenya, who is well known to the community, would force his way into shacks, force his victims to cook food for him and then rape them before stealing from them.

According to the police at the time, although there are currently four to five cases of rape reported, the suspect cannot be linked to them yet and police investigations are still underway.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.