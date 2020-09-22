Nigeria: Navy Redeploys Senior Officers in Shake Up

22 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved new postings of some senior officers in the Nigerian Navy.

The recent reorganization according to Commodore Suleman Dahun, Director of Naval Information, affected 11 Rear Admirals and 14 Commodores.

The new Chief of Policy and Plans Naval Headquarters is Rear Admiral Matthew Emuekpere who was the former Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Tanko Dakwat, formerly the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Administration.

The former Director of Plans Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe is now the new Chief of Naval Transformation Naval Headquarters while Rear Admiral Kamarudeen Lawal who was the Director of Research and Development Naval Headquarters has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards.

Furthermore, Rear Admiral Dolapo Kolawole who was the immediate past Director of Training Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Development while Rear Admiral Jatau Luka, formerly Director of Administration Naval Headquarters Abuja, moves to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics.

Rear Admiral Maurice Eno who was the Director of Development Defence Headquarters has been reappointed to Defence Headquarters as Director of Training while Rear Admiral Taiye Imam, formerly the Chief Staff Officer Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, resumes Naval Headquarters as the Director of Administration.

Rear Admiral Idowu Yusuf, formerly Chief Staff Officer Naval Training Command has been posted to Naval Headquarters as Director of Plans while Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan has been reappointed to Naval Headquarters (Naval Safety and Standards) as Director of Research and Development.

Similarly, Rear Admiral Vincent Okeke who was the Director of Education Defence Headquarters, moves to Naval Training Command as the Chief Staff Officer while Commodore Priston Efedue is now the Chief Staff Officer Eastern Naval Command.

