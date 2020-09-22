Nigeria: MC Galaxy, Fans, Divide Instagram Over Nengi

Mc Galaxy, Nigerian musician and music producer, may have given up on his favourite house mate in the current Big Brother Naija reality show, Nengi. Judging by his recent Instagram post, one won't be wrong to believe he doesn't think she stands a chance of winning the reality show.

This is what he posted on his official Instagram page: "Congratulations to @nengiofficial for going this far..though people misunderstood you, but I want to tell you that either you win or not, with the right management, you will be one of the richest big brother house mate this year. Your money is outside."

Not a few people agreed with him. While some just jokingly questioned his intentions towards Nengi, others just outrightly agreed with, while mentioning another housemate's name, as likely winner. Here are some reactions..

@ehiannelo wrote: "Mcgalaxy wan use style nack Nengi"

@pretty_francabrown wrote: "You better keep the money for her outside. Because inside money is for Laycon."

Nengi, together with Laycon, Vee, Neo and Dorathy, are the remaining housemates left in this year's Big Brother Naija season 5, also called BBNaija Lockdown. They are expected to remain in the house that once accommodated 20 housemates, until a winner is announced, next weekend.

