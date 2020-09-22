Nigeria: MC Galaxy, Fans, Divide Instagram Over Nengi

22 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Mc Galaxy, Nigerian musician and music producer, may have given up on his favourite house mate in the current Big Brother Naija reality show, Nengi. Judging by his recent Instagram post, one won't be wrong to believe he doesn't think she stands a chance of winning the reality show.

This is what he posted on his official Instagram page: "Congratulations to @nengiofficial for going this far..though people misunderstood you, but I want to tell you that either you win or not, with the right management, you will be one of the richest big brother house mate this year. Your money is outside."

Not a few people agreed with him. While some just jokingly questioned his intentions towards Nengi, others just outrightly agreed with, while mentioning another housemate's name, as likely winner. Here are some reactions..

@ehiannelo wrote: "Mcgalaxy wan use style nack Nengi"

@pretty_francabrown wrote: "You better keep the money for her outside. Because inside money is for Laycon."

Nengi, together with Laycon, Vee, Neo and Dorathy, are the remaining housemates left in this year's Big Brother Naija season 5, also called BBNaija Lockdown. They are expected to remain in the house that once accommodated 20 housemates, until a winner is announced, next weekend.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Opposition's Obaseki Wins Nigeria's Edo State Governorship Poll

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.