Tunisia: IOM Tunisia to Host 6th Summer School On Migration and Employment, September 16-21

20 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Organised at the initiative of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Tunisia, the 6th summer school will be held this year on November 16-21 under the theme of Migration and Employment."

Conceived as a comprehensive training programme and organised annually over a period of six days, the summer school offers 60 participants from the academic world, institutions, civil society and social partners the opportunity to acquire knowledge in a specific field related to migration, according to an IOM press release.

Since its creation, the school has helped train over 300 participants, most of whom are public servants, on topics closely related to migration.

The school aims not only to be academically important and rich in content but also to foster networking between stakeholders at national level and to create synergies at regional level.

It targets public officials, academics, civil society and post-graduate students who work on the employment of migrants at different levels. Its aim is to encourage exchange and reflection on the theme of migration between the different actors.

This 6th Summer School seeks to offer a holistic, innovative and progressive vision of labour migration, issues and challenges for the protection of migrant workers to ensure that migration is carried out in a safe, regular and orderly manner.

The organisation of this edition falls within the framework of the Africa Regional Migration Programme (ARMP) funded by the United States Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and organised by the IOM in 19 African countries in North Africa: Tunisia, Algeria,Egypt, Libya, Morocco and Sudan; in the Horn of Africa: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania; in West Africa: Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo; and in South Africa: Angola, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This programme aims to support countries to promote safe, orderly and dignified migration and reduce migrant vulnerability along key migration routes.

Online applications are open till September 24 on the following website: https://www.ecole-ete-migration.tn/

