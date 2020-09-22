Ethiopia: Premier Urges Diaspora Community to Join Hands in Money Laundering Preventive Efforts

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called on Ethiopians and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin to work with utmost synergy to meet the objective of the recent banknote change by remitting currency through formal channels.

The Premier made the above remark here Sunday while inaugurating the Artificial Intelligence Center, which is his initiative.

Abiy stated that currently, the government of Ethiopia is taking great strides to balance the macroeconomic environment, including through the introduction of technology.

Noting that the country is in the period of currency change, he calls upon all Ethiopia loving Diaspora to use appropriate channels of remittance to ensure that they are not a channel for illicit currency transfers.

About the artificial intelligence, which is at early stage in Ethiopia, the Prime Minister noted that it could be an engine for national economic growth and enhance productivity.

"We do not seek to cultivate youth who only watch from a distance and adopt the world's industrial revolution," Abiy said, adding that the center in this regard is designed to support young entrepreneurs through capacity building and research excellence. The center will also be a site for development of functional and problem-solving technological innovations.

By focusing human interactions on a number of studies, artificial intelligence is the ability to optimize computerized machines for real solutions using special technology practices, the Premier elaborated.

Center's Director-General, Worku Gachena said on his part that the machines could receive voice commands in local languages such as Amharic, Affaan Oromo, Tigrinya and Somali and operate accordingly.

According to Worku, the center has a plan to offer trainings and other capacity building programs to university students in a bid to make them familiar with artificial intelligence technology.

Currently, the center is developing artificial intelligence-supported applications that could detect breast cancer and other diseases, it was learnt.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the branch of computer sciences that emphasizes the development of intelligence machines, thinking and working like humans.