South Africa: Social Security Should Be At the Centre of Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plans, Says UN Report

analysis

'Economic recovery should be financed through progressive taxation schemes and social programmes with a strong redistributive component,' says the report. This is to ensure that crisis recovery is centred on poverty eradication as well as reducing inequality.

A report released on 11 September by the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights says the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic is the worst since the Great Depression of 1929.

In the report, titled Looking back to look ahead: A rights-based approach to social protection in the post-COVID-19 economic recovery, the Special Rapporteur reminds us that this crisis was preceded by the global financial meltdown of 2008-2011. He says that 10 years later the world is still dealing with that crisis's legacy on poverty, inequality and failing public services. Covid-19 will make it worse - unless the world responds differently.

The report is the first one issued by Olivier de Schutter, the newly appointed Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights (for more about this role, see here), who has taken over the mandate from Philip Alston. De Schutter continues Alston's practice of not beating about the bush when it comes to naming the drivers of extreme...