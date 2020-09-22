South Africa: Social Security Should Be At the Centre of Covid-19 Economic Recovery Plans, Says UN Report

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

'Economic recovery should be financed through progressive taxation schemes and social programmes with a strong redistributive component,' says the report. This is to ensure that crisis recovery is centred on poverty eradication as well as reducing inequality.

A report released on 11 September by the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights says the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic is the worst since the Great Depression of 1929.

In the report, titled Looking back to look ahead: A rights-based approach to social protection in the post-COVID-19 economic recovery, the Special Rapporteur reminds us that this crisis was preceded by the global financial meltdown of 2008-2011. He says that 10 years later the world is still dealing with that crisis's legacy on poverty, inequality and failing public services. Covid-19 will make it worse - unless the world responds differently.

The report is the first one issued by Olivier de Schutter, the newly appointed Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights (for more about this role, see here), who has taken over the mandate from Philip Alston. De Schutter continues Alston's practice of not beating about the bush when it comes to naming the drivers of extreme...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.