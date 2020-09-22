South Africa: Re-Examining a Long-Overdue Matter of Conscience for the ANC

opinion

It seems that the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has learnt from the missteps taken at Polokwane in 2007 in relation to dissolving the Scorpions and to electing and protecting Jacob Zuma. The NEC's commitment to the idea that corruption-busters must be given the space to operate without fear, favour or prejudice aligns with the Constitution, the law and the binding judicial precedents set in the Glenister litigation.

There has been an exchange in the columns of Daily Maverick (and in person too) between Stephen Grootes and Yunus Carrim, a 40-year veteran of the ANC, former minister of communications and former chair of the Justice Portfolio Committee of the National Assembly at the time of the dissolution of the Scorpions (the links to the Grootes piece and to Part One of Carrim's reply are contained in Part Two of his reply here).

The arguments put forward by Carrim in which he denies that the dissolution of the Scorpions should weigh heavily upon the conscience of the ANC are not convincing and require some interrogation. They do not accord with contemporaneous explanations for taking the resolution that was put forward on behalf of the ANC.

While freedom of conscience is a...