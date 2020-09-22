South Africa: Residents Left Powerless After Municipality Fails to Honour Eskom Payment Plan

analysis

Over the next few months, as SA prepares for local government elections in 2021, Maverick Citizen will be documenting the failure of local government in several municipalities, starting with the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape. We will run a series of stories on how the municipality, based in Graaff-Reinet, has caused acute and ongoing service delivery failures.

Residents turned to protests and threats of sit-ins at municipal offices after prepaid electricity meters were blocked by the Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality first in March and then again in September.

But the municipality said the blocking was a "technical mistake" and that the council had decided that 40% of each prepaid purchase would be directed to pay rates that are in arrears.

Community leader Sias Smith said there was no doubt in the community's mind that the blocking was deliberate and they had proof that their meters had been blocked.

"And I want to add that they didn't tell us anything. You only found out that your meter was blocked when you arrived at the shop to buy some [electricity credits]," he said. "Then, next we hear about the 40:60 ruling from council. But again...