South Africa: On This Heritage Day, Let's Also Celebrate Our Hybridity

opinion

Hybridity entails that I am a heterosexual person, but through my participation in the life of LGBTIQA+ beloved, I also wear their lenses. I am heterosexual but I am also more. I am described as black, 'coloured', brown, Khoi, Griqua, Hessequa, Outeniqua, but I am also more than that.

Hybridity is part of the rich heritage of South Africans that should also be celebrated on Heritage Day, 24 September. Originating in the contexts of different plant species and different ethnic groups, the word literally means mixture. It referred, among others, to the so-called mixing of ethnic groups.

I'm particularly interested in the constructive use of the notion of hybridity in the social sciences. Hybridity challenges certainties and essentialisms; the idea that groups have intrinsic, natural, biological differences which make them what they are. Essentialists view differences that are human-made as inherent differences given by nature.

Hybridity also encourages us to listen to various voices instead of lending our ears to just one voice. It carries the notion of liminality, which refers to an in-between state during which old, certain, clearly defined identities are renegotiated and the door is opened for the new, imaginative and surprising.

We use the notion of...