South Africa: Caring for the Elderly During Lockdown Was 'Wasteful Expenditure', Says Eastern Cape Social Development Department

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

An association representing 25 organisations providing food, medicine and care to the elderly has had its funding of more than R1m withdrawn by the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development, with the head of that department arguing that it was 'fruitless and wasteful expenditure' to pay for the care of 1,452 elderly people during the hard lockdown as their caregivers had violated lockdown rules.

The Eastern Cape Department of Social Development has refused to pay for the services of 25 non-profit organisations that continued to provide food, medicine and care to almost 1,500 elderly people in the province during lockdown, saying that the caregivers had broken lockdown rules by helping.

In a scathing affidavit, filed to oppose an urgent application to force the department to pay R1.5-million for services rendered by the organisations between April and August, the head of the department, Ntombi Baart, said paying for the services rendered to the elderly would amount to "irregular and wasteful expenditure".

Imbumba Association for the Aged, a group of 25 caregiver organisations operating service centres in the former Transkei and Ciskei homelands, will apply for an urgent court order at the Makhanda High Court on Tuesday 22 September to force the...

