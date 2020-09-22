South Africa: Why Saving a Job Is As Important As Creating a Job - and Often More Powerful

opinion

Saving jobs significantly improves people's future prospects, not only because they continue to earn an income but because they become progressively more employable.

The Sukuma Fund has committed R1-billion to the saving of jobs in South Africa in the face of Covid-19's path of economic destruction. Is this money well spent, or should the focus rather be on job creation in the post-Covid economy?

The answer is not either-or, but the numbers illustrate why saving jobs is important and powerful.

Figures published in a World Bank blog post in February 2018 show that job creation is not a cheap exercise.

The author of the post and a colleague used general equilibrium models to estimate the number of jobs that $10-million could create. Using Tunisia as an example, they found that with such an investment, one could create 300 jobs in sectors like trade, wood or construction, but less than 100 in the electrical or transportation sectors. That pegs the cost of a new job at somewhere between $33,000 and $100,000.

New jobs are expensive because they do not only involve the new employee's cost to the company. To be productive, the worker needs equipment and infrastructure, and in many cases...