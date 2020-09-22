South Africa: Why Saving a Job Is As Important As Creating a Job - and Often More Powerful

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thabi Leoka

Saving jobs significantly improves people's future prospects, not only because they continue to earn an income but because they become progressively more employable.

The Sukuma Fund has committed R1-billion to the saving of jobs in South Africa in the face of Covid-19's path of economic destruction. Is this money well spent, or should the focus rather be on job creation in the post-Covid economy?

The answer is not either-or, but the numbers illustrate why saving jobs is important and powerful.

Figures published in a World Bank blog post in February 2018 show that job creation is not a cheap exercise.

The author of the post and a colleague used general equilibrium models to estimate the number of jobs that $10-million could create. Using Tunisia as an example, they found that with such an investment, one could create 300 jobs in sectors like trade, wood or construction, but less than 100 in the electrical or transportation sectors. That pegs the cost of a new job at somewhere between $33,000 and $100,000.

New jobs are expensive because they do not only involve the new employee's cost to the company. To be productive, the worker needs equipment and infrastructure, and in many cases...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.