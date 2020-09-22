South Africa: Preserving Memory and Meaning - What Liliesleaf Can Teach Us As a Tie to the Past, Connection to the Present and Bridge to the Future

analysis

Sites of memory must take their rightful place if we are to construct an integrated society, teach current and future generations the importance of our history and where and how a sense of national identity and common purpose can be forged.

"The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, its history. Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was." -- Milan Kundera

The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown the world into turmoil and confusion. In the process, we have been propelled into the unknown. What was once considered "normal" is no longer considered such. The impact of the pandemic has been felt worldwide and has affected all sectors of society.

Independent museums and historical sites - "sites of memory" - are no exception. In South Africa, many are suffering and struggling to survive in an environment where the lockdown has completely disrupted their ability to generate income, which at the best of times has been insufficient to sustain them. Financial and other forms of support from the government have at best been minimal and at worst non-existent.

