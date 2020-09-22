South Africa: All Three Major Political Parties Are At War With the Constitution

22 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

When George Bizos appeared at the Marikana inquiry, he informed Judge Ian Farlam that his client was the Constitution. That same client is now in urgent need of similar skilled legal counsel. The past few months have shown that the conduct of all three of SA's major political parties is, to varying degrees, at war with the 1996 Constitution.

The commentariat has devoted much time to the conduct of the EFF following its campaign against Clicks. To be clear: the Clicks advert was a deeply disturbing act of egregious racism and thus was deserving of fulsome condemnation. It again revealed the problem of racism in the country, which is, sadly, alive and well and not only among the "when-we" and bittereinder brigades. Had the EFF called for a boycott of stores, demanded meaningful restitution from Clicks or conducted peaceful pickets outside the stores, that would have been protesting within the confines of the Constitution. But that is not what its supporters did - far from it. Trashing stores and creating a climate where firebombing of stores is justified, is a manifestation of a deep disregard, indeed a contempt, for the guardrails of the Constitution.

Even more disturbing is the naked...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.