South Africa: All Three Major Political Parties Are At War With the Constitution

opinion

When George Bizos appeared at the Marikana inquiry, he informed Judge Ian Farlam that his client was the Constitution. That same client is now in urgent need of similar skilled legal counsel. The past few months have shown that the conduct of all three of SA's major political parties is, to varying degrees, at war with the 1996 Constitution.

The commentariat has devoted much time to the conduct of the EFF following its campaign against Clicks. To be clear: the Clicks advert was a deeply disturbing act of egregious racism and thus was deserving of fulsome condemnation. It again revealed the problem of racism in the country, which is, sadly, alive and well and not only among the "when-we" and bittereinder brigades. Had the EFF called for a boycott of stores, demanded meaningful restitution from Clicks or conducted peaceful pickets outside the stores, that would have been protesting within the confines of the Constitution. But that is not what its supporters did - far from it. Trashing stores and creating a climate where firebombing of stores is justified, is a manifestation of a deep disregard, indeed a contempt, for the guardrails of the Constitution.

Even more disturbing is the naked...