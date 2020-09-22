South Africa: R27 Million Relief Fund Launched To Help Small Businesses Hard-Hit By Covid-19

We are pleased to launch the Western Cape Covid-19 Business Relief Fund which commits R27 million to supporting small businesses in both the formal and informal sectors who have been hard-hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

We know that times have been tough for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that is why, from the start we have been working hard to support businesses, especially small businesses, to open safely and responsibly, so we can save jobs and save the economy in the Western Cape.

The fund will provide financial assistance in the form of a financial grant to businesses who can apply to either the formal or informal business category. The grant will be used exclusively to subsidise business expenses such as fixed costs, operational costs, supplier debt and other pressure cost items.

The Western Cape Covid-19 Business Relief Fund is one of the many ways that we have worked hard to support small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday (21 September 2020), we also announced the launch of our Covid-19 workplace safety campaign which aims to remind businesses about the importance of implementing health and safety guidelines in the workplace, and encourages them to make use of the many tools and resources we have on our website to help them implement these safety measures in the workplace.

With the move to Alert Level 1 which allows more businesses to safely open, this fund is an important step in our economic recovery plan to help businesses to rebuild and save jobs in the Western Cape.

And so, I would like to encourage all interested small businesses to apply. We look forward to receiving your submissions. For more information on the Western Cape Covid-19 Business Relief Fund please visit here.

The closing date for submissions is Monday, 12 October 2020 at 10:00.

Media Enquiries:

Francine Higham

Spokesperson for the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities

(Responsible for the Provincial Treasury and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism)

Tel: 021 483 4327

Cell: 071 087 5150

Email: francine.higham@westerncape.gov.za

