Nigeria: FIFA Approves N424.2 Million for Mini Stadium in Kebbi

The world football ruling body, FIFA has approved the sum of US $ 1.1 million (N424.2million) for the construction of a mini-stadium of 5,000 sitting capacity in Kebbi State.

The General Secretary of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Dr. Muhammad Sanusi, made this known on Monday at the foundation laying ceremony of the stadium in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

Sanusi said the stadium which was designed to accommodate a maximum of 5000 seats would at initial phase housed 267 seats adding that the project was expected to be completed in six months' time.

According to him, the construction of the mini-stadium would be bankrolled by FIFA and the project was the first of its kind in the country saying, two of such stadiums were penciled down for construction by FIFA in the country.

"FIFA has approved the sum of US $ 1.189, 477.09 for the construction of 267 seats mini-stadium with the extension capacity of 5000 seats. The project is expected to be completed in six months' time.

"The stadium, if completed will have a covered spectators stand. Players'changing room and medical room, FIFA one star artificial football pitch, Asphalt pave way, driveway, parking gate, gate house and parameter fence. "

In his remark, the Chairman of Kebbi State Football Association, Abubakar Cika Ladan, said the state government provided the four hectares of land for the project saying government had paid N19m compensation for the land.

According to him, the process started in 2018 when the state government through the NFF submitted to FIFA the land certificate for the project to commence.