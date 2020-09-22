Zimbabwe: UZ Zinasu President Takudzwa Ngadziore Denied Bail

Great Zimbabwe University student and ZINASU President, Takudzwa Ngadziore has been denied bail and remanded in custody to the 5th of October 2020 by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Taruvinga ruled today that Ngadziore is not a suitable candidate for bail saying that releasing him will undermine peace of public order.

"The accused is on bail facing similar charges and if released on bail there is a high chance he will commit the similar offence.

"It is very clear that the accused person was somewhere which is not his place of residence," said magistrate Taruvinga.

She also squashed submissions by the defence council who had applied that Ngadziore is a suitable candidate for bail since on the day in question he was just addressing a press conference at OK Mart along Chiremba road.

Ngadziore was arrested after he had addressed the media at OK Mart against the Impala Car rentals company, demanding answers on the abduction Midlands State University student, Tawanda Mucheiwa.