Zimbabwe: I Deployed a Soldier to the Ministry of Health, Now Healthworkers Are Back At Work

21 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has boasted about his move to appoint Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the new Minister of Health and Child Care saying it has worked to silence the striking health workers.

Addressing the ZANU PF Central Committee on Friday last week, Mnangagwa said, "I deployed a soldier to the Health ministry after nurses and doctors had gone on strike. Now they are back at work."

Nurses agreed to return to work and give Chiwenga, who now doubles as Health Minister, an opportunity to renegotiate their terms of conditions.

Chiwenga, who once fired all striking nurses at public health centres before they were reinstated later, said the government was finalising on new working conditions for workers.

Nurses, doctors and other health workers have been on strike for more than two months protesting against poor working conditions and salaries.

