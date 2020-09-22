Zimbabwe: It's Not About the MDC Alliance Name - Mahere

21 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Spokesperson for the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance, Fadzayi Mahere says the fight between her party and the rival MDC-T faction is not about the name but the ruling Zanu PF party which is stalking her party.

Her remarks come in the wake of pronouncements by MDC-T national chairman Morgen Komichi that the party would assume the name MDC Alliance in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for December 5 this year.

In an interview with a local radio station, Mahere said there was no confusion in the minds of the electorate because of the 2018 election outcome.

"This is not a fight about the name MDC, this is a fight about the representatives of a cause that is genuinely against Zanu PF. If it were just about the MDC Alliance is different from the name MDC-T. The two are different everyone who went to the ballot box in 2018 there was no confusion and the way that we know that there was no confusion is that Khupe throughout the entire nation got 45 000 votes and President Chamisa got 2, 6 million votes.

"People have no confusion in their minds about the name so it's not about the name because the cause is one that fights Zanu PF, Zanu PF will follow us wherever we go even if the name changes we know that. What's critical at this point is the consciousness and the cause name change or no name change will continue to champion the fight for a better Zimbabwe," said Mahere

She said Zanu PF was trying to dismantle the MDC Alliance because they were fighting corruption and an attempt to create a one party state.

"It's not just a sterile debate about names the reason that they continue to attack and dismantle the MDC Alliance is because we are fighting them at their root, we are fighting corruption, the culture of violence, the attempt to reduce Zimbabwe to a one party state, state capture, we are fighting their attempt to loot and plunder this nation that is the reason why they are coming after us and we know it and we are going to fight back politically." she said

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.