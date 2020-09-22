Ethiopia: All Round Area Beautification, Ethiopia's Environmental Conservation Works Need to Be Enhanced

Starting from the early political reform has come to Ethiopia, there was the initiative call for dinning and greening legacy of the surroundings all over the country by the stimulus call of His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

This call is for all Ethiopians to play role in dinning for the country and greening legacy around their settlement to create eye catchy environment, and beautiful area with keeping the natural weather flowing situation.

It is important for people to get good health that the community live not only in clean and free from rubbish area, but also to create a comfortable and satisfying place in other ways for living in harmonizing the nature with human beings.

This time a bid from government had come with a greater chance of achieving the environmental management works in Ethiopia.

This also comes with observable and tangible changes from the drained Lake Haromaya's restoration up to the consecutive natural conservation works with the help of rainy season. Conservation of the Ethiopia's Environmental works is essential for dams' construction and irrigation system including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) among others and has no negative impact on neighboring countries that engaged in dispute with Ethiopia rather it benefits them too.

In addition to that, the longtime disputing issue on GERD water filing operations with neighboring countries that confirms its operation couldn't harm the countries like Sudan, Egypt and others the Nile basin countries rather it has great importance for them that has opportunities to minimize the suspected damage to come due to free flow of Nile water during the rainy seasons of the Horn Countries.

Adding to this, the cleaning up of the garbage areas of Addis Ababa showcase the beatification and greening legacy is a practice that should be performed by the community and other institutions to make clean the city and get fresh air with small expense plus to producing food for household consumption around the areas of the dwellers.

In other ways, Yasir Abbas, the Sudan's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, said that the early filing of GERD by the Ethiopian government had minimized the wildness of the early damage towards the community and vulnerable areas by Nile water over flow.

Abbas further explained that the heavy rains falling at the Ethiopian plateau area was the main reason behind the historical flood of the Nile River that will increase the damage if the Ethiopian GERD wouldn't be filled in time before this happen. So, the filing of the GERD has come with the importance of reducing the damage to the Sudan's population and government.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese minister denied that (GERD) was the reason behind the unprecedented floods in Sudan and the floods will not occur in Sudan after the completion of the construction of the GERD which will regulate the flow of the river.

According to PM Abiy Ahmed "If it is going on as the people did it at the beginning and participating in seedling planting and its conservation for the commonwealth in unison like the first seedling planting initiation programme, we Ethiopians together can make the country that attracts tourists and to make Ethiopia the destiny for the people who like recreation and love greenness."

Meanwhile, as Ethiopia strengthens the environmental conservation and its management work the benefit got from it increases for the country and neighboring countries. As well as the damages also decrease by strengthening environmental work of Ethiopia like preventing natural rainfall flood, prevention of harmful aquatic weds like hyacinth (Emboch) that is distributing fast over lakes.

The Environment, Forest and Climatic Change Commission (EFCCC) said that rising temperatures coupled with misuse and overuse of water resources has had a catastrophic impact on the nation.

The Haromaya Lake of Ethiopia is one of the great lakes dried up due to over utilization. There was no water left in the lake, which is restored now due to the two years Environmental Conservation works and seedling plantation in a mass movement taking place by the initiative of PM Abiy. The lake is found 510 km east of Addis Ababa.

This lake was once spread over an area of more than 10 miles and was 30 feet deep. Consequently, the Harar city, which is an Islam holy center with a population of more than 100,000 and situated few miles away from the lake site, now have to recover the source of potable water. Its fishermen will have turned to lake that will use to avoid the damage of the lake again.

According to Getahun Mekuria a Harar city resident, Lake Haromaya is turned back to the origin but not fully. The city's municipality and population of Harar will keep it from erosion, dumping wastes; will have to take utmost attention to save the lake from loss again.

According to Getahun, this is one movement the green legacy to turn it back, so this should be strengthened over the whole Ethiopia with great and continues conservation works and with self-initiation of everyone to protect the seedlings after planting.

Fekadu Sahle, Director of Urban Climate Change Resilience Green Development and Beauty at Federal Ministry of Urban Development and Construction, said that before doing any greenery work, documentation work to develop a place must be done first and the place to get legal framework.

In this regard, he said, before the site is identified for greenery, the benefits to the local community and tourists should be addressed in addition to health and related benefits that rendered for the surroundings.

The cities of Hawassa and Adama, for example, could be mentioned. Regarding Hawassa city, there is work to be done to renovate the city's former garbage dump and make it beautiful and attractive for recreational use. To this end, the efforts of the local community and the sense of belonging are enough to show the results, Fekadu noted.

Fekadu added that the extensive training is needed to strengthen this sense of self-worth and to spread it among the neglected areas so that everyone can work in coordination and cooperation to expand to other areas.

In Adama, flower development and removal of leftover plastic waste and recycling have not only economic benefits, but also the removal of waste and fertilizer as compost.

According to Fekadu, the biggest problem facing our environment right now is plastic and plastic by-products. To address this, a project has been designed to generate revenue by collecting by-products and to clean up the environment of plastic and plastic by-products.

This requires the efforts of all parties to mitigate the current climate change in both urban and rural areas. To this end, as repeatedly stated by PM Abiy, they are working to strengthen the planting of seedlings at the national level with the aim of expanding environmental conservation works to neighboring countries.

Fekadu emphasized that, to keep up the green legacy and environment beautification, each stockholder, communities at each level should be participated up to blood shading to get everything natural and kept attractive.

Furthermore, the situation of environmental health addresses all the physical, chemical, and biological factors from external to a person, and all the related factors that can potentially affect health. It is targeted towards preventing disease and creating health-supportive environments. This excludes behavior not related to the environment, as well as behavior related to the social and cultural environment, and genetics.

Environmental health involves those aspects of public health concerned with the factors, circumstances, and conditions in the environment or surroundings of humans that can exert an influence on health and well-being.

Environmental health provides the basis of public health. Improvements in sanitation, drinking water quality, food safety, disease control, and housing conditions have been central to the significant improvement in the quality of life and long life experience over the last hundred years.