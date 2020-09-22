Ethiopia: UN Historic Injustice Against Africa Must Be Redressed Through Representation - PM Abiy

22 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The historic injustice against Africa must be redressed through adequate representation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The Premier made the remark at the High-level meeting of the UN to commemorate its 75th anniversary held on Tuesday.

Abiy said on the occasion that the UN is indeed, under enormous pressure to deliver better and stressed "this is why it needs to evolve and adopt with new global realities to make itself fit for purpose."

The UN achievements over the past years are now under serious threats of setback over rising geopolitical tensions, the PM added.

At a time when a world needs global leadership and collective action to tackle complex challenges, the Premier said and noted "the ongoing standoff Security Council is undermining the UN and the organ's credibility."

He pointed out that such a stalemate further supports the need for the Security Council to be reformed and adapt to global realities.

The Premier further stated that progress towards the SDGs has been slowed by COVID-19 which challenged the global economy, and added "the burden on African countries, as a result, is undeniable."

"That is why Africa needs a stimulus package either in the form of capital mobilization, debt relief or restructuring or support for social sectors," he underscored.

No country, big or small, is capable of addressing such kind of global challenges alone, the Premier stated, and added "which certainly requires global solutions."

Abiy emphasized the need for all to reaffirm faith in multilateralism and the principles and purposes of the UN charter.

Moreover, he reiterated that Ethiopia as founding member of the UN remains committed to the principles of collective security as it is enshrined in the UN charter.

"We are immensely proud of our long standing and significant contributions to UN Peace keeping operations since the early days of the organization," Abiy said.

Abiy has also expressed Ethiopia's commitment to the UN's transformative agenda of ensuring sustainable development for all.

He pointed out that Ethiopia has been responding to the call to climate action through its green legacy initiative which is part of the nation's efforts to build green and climate resilient economy.

"Over the past two years, we have also been exerting every possible effort to open up the political space and promote the exercise of democratic freedoms and human rights," he added.

He also assured that "we remain committed to the objectives of democratization and we will pursue our reform efforts with all the necessary political commitment to achieve a successful transition and hold peaceful and credible elections."

