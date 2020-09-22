Nigeria: NCAA Vows to Revoke Airlines' Licences for Non-Compliance With Covid-19 Protocols

22 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

NCAA said some domestic airlines had been flouting the Covid-19 safety protocols Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to revoke the licence of domestic airline operators over non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government.

The NCAA Director General, Musa Nuhu, issued the warning in a letter to all operators (DG39/20) with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/267, dated Sept. 21, on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the title of the letter was "Non-Compliance with COVID-19 Protocols".

Mr Nuhu said the warning was necessary because some domestic airlines had been flouting the protocols.

The director-general added that continuity in that line would attract severe penalties, including revocation of approval.

According to him, the continuous non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations.

He said: "It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

"These protocols were released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/ 11/16/260, dated Sept. 4 and an Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006, also dated Sept. 4.

"Approval for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocols."

Mr Nuhu added that this was a warning to all domestic operators who were not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

