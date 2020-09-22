Kenya: Curb Air Pollution, MCAs Tell City Hall and NMS

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

MCAs have urged the county government and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to develop air quality regulations to rein in air polluters in the capital.

The ward reps, through a motion tabled by Deputy Majority Whip Waithera Chege, expressed concern that despite the county government developing its Air Quality Action Plan (2019-2023), nothing tangible has been achieved to curb pollution.

Ms Chege pointed out that respiratory diseases are still the leading causes of illness and death among children in the county, citing data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

This, she said, is because the children are exposed to air containing high levels of pollutants.

"This assembly, therefore, urges the county executive in conjunction with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to urgently develop air quality policy and legislation to provide for mechanisms for improving air quality in the county and submit the same to the county assembly for approval," she said.

