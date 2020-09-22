Nigeria: We've Caged the Lions in Edo Politics - Obaseki

22 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his reelection for another four years has finally sent the lions and tigers into the zoo to be caged permanently from Edo politics.

Mr Obaseki stated this on Monday in Benin while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters at the popular Kings Square shortly after a victory march round the Benin metropolis.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, Chairman Edo PDP Campaign Council, Dan Orbih, House of Representatives member, Ogbeide Ihama, among others.

Mr Obaseki said the message of Saturday's governorship election "means I should go and work for Edo people. It is clear, the Edo people have spoken loud and clear.

"You have helped me cage the lions and tigers in the state, you will never see them again in Edo because they are all in the zoo now where they belong.

"Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividend of democracy to Edo people.

"My deputy, Philip Shaibu, and I will go back to the office and work for Edo people. I want to thank everyone residing in the state; you spoke and we have heard you and are ready to ever work for you.

"The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievements in the State. Thank you all," he said.

Earlier, Mr Orbih said that the victory had shown that Edo people rejected godfatherism, moneybag politics and gave the mandate for development of the state.

"With your support and votes you have started a new dawn in Edo politics, Nigeria's democracy and by extension that the state will never remain the same again as Obaseki's re-election has ended godfatherism in the state.

"Obaseki's re-election has shown that Edo people are wiser, and the state is in the path of development as the people have spoken loudly and have finally silenced godfatherism in Edo Politics," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.