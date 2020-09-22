Ethiopia: Diplomacy Casts GERD in a Positive Light in Germany, Europe

22 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

The meticulous diplomatic activities that have been carried out to promote Ethiopia's principled stance in the fair utilization of Nile waters have borne fruit in brining favorable attitude to GERD among Germans and other Europeans at large, the ambassador stated.

Approached by The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Germany, Mulu Solomon said that extensive diplomatic efforts have been executed to aware Ethiopia's stand for fair and equitable use of cross border rivers to potential stakeholders in Germany and neighboring countries.

Ambassador Mulu noted that in the campaign, prime attention has given to Germany, the current President of the Council of the European Union and Europe's economic powerhouse. Accordingly, close partnership has formed with senior public officials and prominent institutions and individuals as well as thinktanks to promote Ethiopia's just cause in the construction of the GERD.

She indicated that the Embassy has been hugely involved in dispatching video and text messages as well as deploying diplomats to countries it is covering to aware policy makers and institutions that Ethiopia's government is built the dam to ensure the industrialization of the nation.

According to the ambassador, the Embassy's diplomatic activities have witnessed success in correcting the wrong perception many Germans had about the GERD due to Egypt's widespread misinformation. The awareness that is created by the Embassy is also instrumental to the German elite and donor groups to develop favorable attitude towards the grand project.

The Ethiopian Government, in particular Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inform Germany's high-level government officials including Chancellor Angela Markel and other European leaders the age-long unjust utilization of the Nile River by lower riparian countries. Accordingly, Germany and many European countries support the notion that the GERD Tripartite Talks back to the African Union.

Noting that GERD has become the centerpiece of Ethiopia's diplomatic missions in Europe, Mulu stated that consolidated efforts will be executed to inform European partners that the dam is being designed in a way that ensures the benefits of Egypt and Sudan.

Apart from GERD, the Embassy will continually try to mobilize funds and resources in accredited countries such as Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic and Ukraine to support Ethiopia's COVID-19 control efforts and ease the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

The ambassador further pointed out that keeping the momentum of Diaspora's involvement in purchasing GERD bonds and committing donation as well as encouraging the latter's contribution in home country's development has remained the Embassy's priority in this Ethiopian New Year.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

