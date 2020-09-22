Ethiopia: EIC to Apply Digitization of Labour Supply, Matching Database

22 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye Tilahun

Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) in a partnership with MasterCard foundation to implement digitization of the labor supply and matching database in seven industrial parks in Ethiopia.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Investment Commission and MasterCard foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to apply the digitization of labour supply and demand matching within seven industrial parks such as Adama, Debre Berhan, Dire Dawa, Bahir Dar, Hawassa, Mekelle, and Kombolcha.

The partnership between First Consult, which is implementing the BRIDGES Programme, an initiative supported by the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works in Ethiopia strategy and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), will lead to a series of job creation and employment interventions across several industrial parks (IPs).

Michael Addisu, MasterCard foundation Project Manager said that The BRIDGES Programme, which is a five-year initiative, will support the creation of close to 600,000 jobs for young people (80 percent of women) and to support 15,000 small, micro and medium enterprises(MSMEs). Furthermore, it will train 300,000 unemployed young people through industrial park job creation initiatives, and market linkage between industrial parks and SMEs.

"The creation of a digital industrial park labour database will unlock the potential for job creation within industrial parks as well as their surrounding ecosystem." The digitalization of industrial parks (labour database) will facilitate the matching of labour supply and demand to support an estimated 100,000 jobs within two years, supporting 30,000 industrial park workers to obtain soft-skill training and awareness of the industry for better comprehension and career development, he added.

Lelise Neme, EIC Commissioner for her part said that the digitalization of labor supply and demand will promote local value addition and domestic linkage between large investors and local suppliers. And will create a conducive ecosystem for investors, reinvest in the country, and expand their operation.

The BRIDGES Programme, which is a part of the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works initiative, intends to facilitate and provide technical assistance toward the development of the digital labour database. In Ethiopia, the MasterCard Foundation, through its Young Africa Works strategy, aims to create 10 million dignified and fulfilling job opportunities for oung people in 2030.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission will take the lead in supervising the development of the IP labour database and manage its data collection and aggregation of information from all participating industrial parks. The EIC will also work to ensure proper buy-in and utilization of the database by stakeholders and investors, it stated.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.