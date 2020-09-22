Ethiopia: EIC to Apply Digitization of Labour Supply, Matching Database

Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) in a partnership with MasterCard foundation to implement digitization of the labor supply and matching database in seven industrial parks in Ethiopia.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Investment Commission and MasterCard foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to apply the digitization of labour supply and demand matching within seven industrial parks such as Adama, Debre Berhan, Dire Dawa, Bahir Dar, Hawassa, Mekelle, and Kombolcha.

The partnership between First Consult, which is implementing the BRIDGES Programme, an initiative supported by the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works in Ethiopia strategy and the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC), will lead to a series of job creation and employment interventions across several industrial parks (IPs).

Michael Addisu, MasterCard foundation Project Manager said that The BRIDGES Programme, which is a five-year initiative, will support the creation of close to 600,000 jobs for young people (80 percent of women) and to support 15,000 small, micro and medium enterprises(MSMEs). Furthermore, it will train 300,000 unemployed young people through industrial park job creation initiatives, and market linkage between industrial parks and SMEs.

"The creation of a digital industrial park labour database will unlock the potential for job creation within industrial parks as well as their surrounding ecosystem." The digitalization of industrial parks (labour database) will facilitate the matching of labour supply and demand to support an estimated 100,000 jobs within two years, supporting 30,000 industrial park workers to obtain soft-skill training and awareness of the industry for better comprehension and career development, he added.

Lelise Neme, EIC Commissioner for her part said that the digitalization of labor supply and demand will promote local value addition and domestic linkage between large investors and local suppliers. And will create a conducive ecosystem for investors, reinvest in the country, and expand their operation.

The BRIDGES Programme, which is a part of the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works initiative, intends to facilitate and provide technical assistance toward the development of the digital labour database. In Ethiopia, the MasterCard Foundation, through its Young Africa Works strategy, aims to create 10 million dignified and fulfilling job opportunities for oung people in 2030.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission will take the lead in supervising the development of the IP labour database and manage its data collection and aggregation of information from all participating industrial parks. The EIC will also work to ensure proper buy-in and utilization of the database by stakeholders and investors, it stated.