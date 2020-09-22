Ethiopia: Join Hands to Safeguarding Invaluable Treasure

editorial

Each year on 21 September 2020, the world marks the International Day of Peace (IDP) via exerting various efforts that help strengthening the ideals of peace and observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire worldwide.

Yesterday, IDP was observed under the theme: "Shaping Peace Together". Indeed, the global COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in this year's IDP as it is threatening the everyday life of humankind becoming the first enemy of health and security in the world.

But, the world would be capable of passing through this worst health disaster of all time, if it ensures durable peace and social justice to all.

In this regard, Ethiopia has been playing its best in bringing about everlasting peace and security in its territories and across the Horn of Africa.

For example, the incumbent has established the Ministry of Peace, Thus, through this ministry, all kinds of conflicts that have been inflicting human and material damages in the country are more or less being solved or minimized having created conducive environment for conflict settlement.

Moreover, the whole world has witnessed Ethiopia's irreplaceable role in ensuring peace and development in the most volatile region of the Horn. Just to mention some, Ethiopia and Eritrea ended the two decades of enmity signing peace and friendship declaration in 2018. Both countries had been showered with admirations by the international community for their extraordinary commitment to peace and development at that historic time.

Ethiopia's role in brokering peace in Sudan and South Sudan also received great respect and recognition apart from taking part crucial role in UN-led peace keeping mission in Africa. In fact, Ethiopia's peacekeeping force has been ranked on the top for their appreciable deeds in ensuring peace in conflict- ridden areas of Africa. Understanding peace as an invaluable treasure, Ethiopia has recently put the symbols of peace in its new currency notes. Therefore, working hard to ensure peace has to be a routine task of everybody and avoiding conflicts to make world better place is noble deed by all means. L