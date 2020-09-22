Kenyan Athletics Legend Urges Government to Build Facilties

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino has challenged the government to invest in modern sports facilities that will help in the development of talent.

Kipchoge said such facilities are needed right from primary school to college level if the country is to become a super power in sports across all disciplines.

Kipchoge, the 1968 Mexico City 1,500m and 1972 Munich 3,000m steeplechase Olympics champion, said having such facilities in place across the nation will not only help mould talent but also enable the country to host major sporting events.

Kipchoge, also a winner of three Commonwealth Games gold medals, was speaking Monday during the launch of the Kip Keino Classic, the last leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

The last of the gold events on the tour will be staged on October 3 at the Nyayo National Stadium with 150 athletes expected to take part.

Elevate the youth

"It's important what we are doing but we need to put in place structures and sustainable programmes that will elevate our youth in sports.

"We have enormous talent and we are capable of producing world beaters in every sphere," said Kipchoge, who was humbled by the gesture of naming the event in his honour.

"It's good to witness an event being named in my honour, when I am still alive."

Kipchoge cautioned Kenyan athletes not to lie on their laurels as the 2021 Tokyo Olympics beckon.

The Kenyan legend reflected on what it takes to prosper at the elite level of athletics, at least for him.

"Always follow and chase your dreams no matter what. Let nothing distract you," said Kipchoge, who recalled having been called a monkey in one of the many championships he took part in.

"I told them, yes! This monkey is here to run, beat you and return to Kenya. I did exactly that."

