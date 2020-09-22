Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Joins Greek Side

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Abud Omar has joined Greek second-tier side Ionikos FC on a nine-month contract.

Abud has been unattached since parting ways with Romanian side Sepsi SG in 2019 but has been training with Belgian third-tier side CS Vise.

The club announced the signing of the experienced 28-year-old left-back through their official portal.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the start of our cooperation with Aboud Omar.This is a very important transfer move for our team especially after promotion to the second-tier. The family of Ionic welcomes Abud Omar and wishes him health, strength and every success at the club," read a statement on the portal.

Abud also expressed his joy with the move.

"I am very happy to wear the Ionian jersey. From the first moment the interest arose, I searched the internet and saw how important a team Ionic is with a long history. I know the club has a top organisation and an administration that is working hard to bring success," he is quoted on the portal.

"My communication with the people of the club was excellent and I'm happy to come here. I am hoping the coronavirus pandemic will end and I will be back in the pitch doing what I love most. On my part, I am ready to work hard and help my team achieve its goals," he added.

The former Admiral, Bandari and Tusker defender is no stranger in Greece as he had his first professional stint in the country back in 2015 at Panegialios, a team that currently features in the fourth-tier. He left the club in 2016 to join Bulgarian giants Slavia Sofia where he played for two seasons before joining Belgian top side Cercle Brugge in 2018.

His last work station was at Romanian side Sepsi SG where he only played eight games before parting ways with the club.

