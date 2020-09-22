Kenya: Gor Mahia Put Fake Merchandise Traders on Red Alert

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola has confirmed genuine club merchandise will arrive in the country before the new season kicks off.

Last week, the Ministry of Sports announced that fans will have to wait longer for return of football which was halted in March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said football is one of the contact sports which are viewed as high risk and will resume when the Covid-19 curve flattens.

Even though the resumption of football is still in doubt, Ochola has warned fans against buying fake Gor Mahia merchandise that have since flooded the market.

Just like their rivals AFC Leopards who have opened a new merchandise shop in the City Centre, Ochola revealed that the original jerseys will be sold at the club's offices located at Finance House building in Nairobi.

"Anybody be it a Gor Mahia fan or business man purporting to be selling Betsafe jerseys will face the full wrath of the law. As Gor Mahia secretariat we have not issued any permit for our Betsafe merchandise to be sold. When they are arrive, we shall engage our marketing team so that fans can get original ones and not counterfeits or fake ones," Ochola told Nation Sport.

The official added that in the past, the club has lost a lot of revenue because of individuals who sell branded club merchandise without the secretariat's consent. He insisted that he will personally be monitoring sale of merchandise to ensure the club gets good returns.

"We must weed out these elements who use our logo and the club doesn't get anything. For Betsafe merchandise, we are ready to involve security agencies to help us get value for our sponsorship and money for the club. We urge fans to be patient because we have made arrangements for the merchandise to be here before the league kicks off," he added.

Ochola also revealed that the club's operations will be centralised at Finance House as part of concerted efforts to professionalise the club. The media mogul promised to revamp Gor Mahia after the August 8 elections saying his main focus will be to ensure players welfare is catered for so that they can do well in the Caf Champions League this season.

"We have all seen what is going on in other big clubs outside the country. Gor Mahia is a big club in Africa and we should ensure we live up to that status. I am ready to fight for the best interests of players and ensure the go slows and other problems are things of the past. Gor will be in another level during my tenure and our target is to go past group stages in Champions League," he added.

To bolster its squad, K'Ogalo has so far signed 13 players. Foreign acquisitions include Ugandan Tito Okello, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Ngae, Malawian Andrew Malisero and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu.

K'Ogalo have also raided Western Stima for Kelvin Wesonga, Kennedy Owino, Sydney Ochieng', custodian Samuel Njau and teenage sensation Benson Omala.

The record champions have also acquired the services of Chemelil Sugar midfielder John Ochieng', custodian Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars, Andrew Juma from Mathare United and John Macharia who was unattached.