South Africa: Rise Up, Fallen Fighters!

On Thursday South Africa will commemorate Heritage Day. And while our rich heritage is a cause for celebration, this year the day will be tinged with great sadness and anxiety.

In the last few months we have seen the deaths of ordinary people who helped define our heritage by becoming extraordinary: Andrew Mlangeni, Achmat Dangor and George Bizos. These were people whose lives contained South Africa's raging currents, epitomised its human beauty and witnessed its cruelty and brutality.

But we have also lost many other South Africans (due to Covid-19 and other causes), less well known perhaps, but whose stories and memories, had they been documented in their lifetime, would have deepened our understanding of our conflicted soul.

This makes Heritage Day 2020 a time for soul searching. The Covid-19 reset has raised questions about our identity and the values and heritage that the official narrative claims we celebrate. Questions abound: As we try to recover from the devastating economic collapse, what values will we advance? Where will we find our spiritual reserves when our financial reserves are depleted?

What is our heritage? What strength do we draw from it? What meanings should we ascribe to it?

According...