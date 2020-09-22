South Africa: Teenage Girl's Body Found in Pit Toilet, Suspect to Appear Before Court

22 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow, Wednesday 23 September 2020, in connection with a case involving a 14-year-old teenage girl who was murdered and her body found dumped in a pit-toilet over the weekend.

The young girl was last seen by her family on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 and her family only realised that there was something bad which might have happened to her the next day after they received threatening messages via cell phone as well as a demand for ransom in exchange for her release. They (family) then notified the police who opened a case of kidnapping and an investigation began.

On Saturday, 19 September 2020, her lifeless body was discovered by a family member inside a pit-toilet at her residence. Police were notified about the discovery and upon arrival at the scene, they opened a murder case. They (police) worked tirelessly in search for her killers and made a breakthrough today by arresting a suspect who has been fingered in the case. It is believed that the girl might have been drugged prior to her death, however a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile the man is expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Wednesday 23 September 2020, facing a charge of murder. Police cannot rule out a possibility of adding more charges upon the suspect.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

