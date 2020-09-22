Liberia: Pres. Weah Cheers Miss Earth Liberia Pageant Winner, Hails Organizers

Monrovia — The Liberian leader, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has congratulated the winner of this year's Miss Earth Liberia Pageant, which was hosted on Saturday, September 19.

The competition is meant to promote environmental awareness and showcase society's social responsibility in helping to conserve the planet Earth.

The event also advances women empowerment by providing an opportunity for contestants to demonstrate life skills and self-confidence.

Saturday's Competition, which was organized by the La Queen Entertainment, headed by Ms. Wokie Dolo, is the second localized version of the annual global competition.

President Weah thanked the organizers for helping display Liberia's talents, by tapping into the country's tourism potential in the lead up to World Tourism Day.

Liberia is expected to commemorate this year's anniversary with an epic program which will be hosted by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT) on the historic Providence Island.

The Liberian leader thanked the tourism bureau of MICAT for helping facilitate the hosting of the Miss Earth Pageant which, he says, gives Liberian women a platform for self-expression.

This year's event was won by Robell C. Hovers, who portrayed the "goddess of the plant".