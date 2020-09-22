South Africa: Suspects in Sergeant Mashimbye Murder Appear in Court

press release

Pretoria — Mamokete Getrude Mashimbye (41), Margret Khumalo (38), Jan Chauke (28), Nicholas Malope (35) and William Maluleka (32) appeared briefly at the Garankuwa Magistrate Court on Monday facing charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.

The suspects are accused of allegedly orchestrating the murder of Mashimbye's the late husband, Sergeant Thomas Mashimbye (42) on 21 February 2018. Mashimbye worked at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Protection Security Service's VIP Section at the Union Building.

The deceased, who lived at Winterveld had marital problems with his wife. He had reported a domestic violence crime against her in December 2017. The pair were in the middle of a divorce.

Mashimbye allegedly conspired with her cousin sister, Khumalo and her boyfriend Chauke to arrange for the assassins. Khumalo and Chauke hired Malope and Maluleka from Mmotla Village to kill Mashimbye and promised them a R100 000 pay-out.

Chauke allegedly drove the Malope, Maluleka and another wanted suspect to the deceased's home in February 2018. All entrances to the house were left unlocked from the main, back gates and all the house doors for a simple intrusion.

The three suspects entered the premises and allegedly shot the deceased in bed at a close range. They allegedly simulated the murder as a house robbery as some electronic equipment and cash were stolen.

The local Loate police were summoned immediately after the incident and whilst they were busy processing the scene, Khumalo allegedly came and force her way through the police cordon in order to find out what was going on. The purpose was to inform the alleged hitmen of the police findings at the crime scene.

The case was investigated by detectives and was recently referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation and they succeeded to arrest the five suspects on Saturday morning with the assistance of the TRT, Ekurhuleni Metro Police and Gauteng SAPS Provincial Investigative Unit.

The suspects have been remanded in custody until their next appearance on 07 October 2020. Investigations are still continuing.