South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested for Alleged Rape

22 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mooiplaas Police arrested a 48-year-old man for alleged rape of his girlfriend aged 40-year-old. The suspect was arrested on Sunday, 20 September 2020 at Mooiplaas Village outside East London.

It is alleged that the suspect raped his girlfriend aged 40 on Sunday, 20 September 2020 at about 17:00 at Lusizini Locality, Mooiplaas Village outside East London at her home.

The suspect is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court this morning of Tuesday, 22 September 2020 on a charge of rape. The police detectives were commended for the speedy arrest.

