South Africa: Minister Patricia De Lille Should Voluntarily Step Aside Rather Than Wait to Be Fired

press release

The statement issued by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Development (DPWI), Patricia de Lille, in response to allegations against her was not only misleading but follows a familiar script of always trying to cast herself as the victim to dodge accountability.

If de Lille believes in "due process" as she claims, she should voluntarily step aside and devote her time to "clearing her name" rather than wait to be fired from her Cabinet position.

De Lille should understand that restraints on ministerial powers is governed by law and cannot deliberately be infringed upon based on a flimsy excuse of "intervening". In reaching its conclusions on the Beitbridge border fence, Treasury stated that "[in] terms of separation of powers, the Executive Authority, must not interfere in administrative functions."

The Minister has a multitude of allegations against her ranging from unlawfully intervening in procurement process, intervening to secure payment for private contractors, issuing unlawful instructions to staff members in the Department and breaching the Principles of Public Administration and Financial Management Delegations (Cabinet Memorandum 56 of 2013).

These serious allegations are not consistent with de Lille's claims that she is a corruption crusader in a Department riddled with maladministration. Instead, her actions have bred chaos and led to a breakdown of trust between the Department's Executive and the administrative staff.

Instead of painting a picture of feigned innocence, Minister de Lille must fall on her sword and voluntarily step aside as she has clearly shown that she is incapable of being entrusted with a position of public authority.