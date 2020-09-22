Ethiopia: Irreechaa - Oromos' Thanks Giving Festivity

Gadaa is a significant socio-economic and political structure of the Oromo community. It is a source of a democratic leadership whereby a leader is transitioned every eight year through universal suffrage. The system also has its own spiritual phases whereby to carry out various religious rituals. Irreechaa is the major among the recitals.

Irreechaa is an occasion of thanks giving day. The celebrants will thank God for helping them transition through the difficult rainy season of Ethiopian summer. Summer is distinguished as a season of difficulty and suffering.

Recently, Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Aabebe, has given a land map certificate for Hora Finfinnee site, a place where the festivity is celebrated. This year's celebration will fall on September 23 and 24. The ritual ceremony will be held in such a way that could avoid create the possibility to spread the covid-19.

Kebede Desisa, Oromia Tourism Bureau Public Relations said that this will help nurture the festivity and conserve it. Thus, the ceremonies will be held every year at this specific place, as to him.

Kebede added that the festivity will be held with great safety to halt the spread of covid-19. The festivity is held with maximum security. The security force will be ensuring care of the safety of the attendants.

Irreechaa is one of the prominent cultural identities of the Oromo. The beginning of Irreechaa can be traced back to the emergence of Oromo. They started celebrating the festivity unspecified time ago. Thus, the festivity has great meaning and implication for them.

Irreechaa which is to be celebrated on September 23 and 24 at both Hora Finfinnee and Hora Harsadii manifests the Oromos long-lasting unity among themselves and friendship with other communities. The ceremony is held in September every year. Hora Harsadii had been a particular place for thanks to Waaqaa, the creator, since long ago usually in September. And the attendants are looking forward to the coming festivity.

At the gathering, the people thanks Waaqaa for keeping them through the difficult occasions in the rainy summer season. Due to heavy rain, rivers overflow and make journey difficult. Thus, the Oromo stay detached from their neighboring villages and relatives.

Wondimu Tegegn (PhD), seller of cultural cloth, told The Ethiopian Herald that the clothes he provides are of fine quality, modern and stylish. However, they still tell a lot about the history of Oromo such as Gadaa and Irreechaa. Besides, they are nearly as comfortable as casual clothes, as to the doctor.

He added that they provide cultural food and cloth that could accompany the celebration. On the occasion the elders and youths will be in their beautiful cultural clothes. The traditional costumes add beauty to the ceremony, he said.

Wondimu further explained that Irreechaa Festivity would generate curiosity and awareness about the culture of Oromo in the viewers' mind. Oromo has huge potential of cultural wealth that could attract tourism.

Mustewrid Temam, a foollee, said Irreechaa is the place where unity of the Oromo is practically observed. Mustewrid has been to the celebration at Hora finfinnee and Hora Harsadii previously and observed the beauty of the scene, he pointed out.

Mustewrid described that Irreechaa as a thanks giving day occasion for the passing of the hard time of the previous summer difficulties and thus, anyone can participate on the occasion regardless of religious identity or ethnic diversity.

Mohammed Abdella is an Oromo traditional food seller. The Oromo is famous for its unique dress code and cultural foods. Cuukkoo, traditional food made of Besso, roasted and grinded barley, and butter. Koor Soddomee, butter, honey, tej, buna qalaa, qocqocaa, qorii, akaayii nuugii, daadhii, dhodhoobboo, and keenboon traditional chocolate are some of the endemic food and drink at the exhibition.

In the land of Oromo, September is the time when rainy season ends and Birraa, season with light and catchy weather starts. In September, rivers start to decrease in their volume and become navigable. It is the time when relatives visit each other's home. It is the time when people accomplish their daily routine without weather hardship.

The month of September is the time to enjoy clear sky and beautiful environment. It is the time the muddy wet ground is replaced by a fair and dry ground which allows horse galloping. Farmers chant,

'koottuuyaa biraa, birraan bari'ee

fardya binna yaa ijoollee'

Meaning it is spring and it is time to buy horses. The song refers to the favorable environment of birraa (spring).

Oromo History Expert, Riyad Mohammed (PhD) forwarded that the Oromo value proverbs. They use it during conflict resolution in cases of problems and conflicts. Proverb either solves or brings a problem. "To the Oromo, proverbs are spice with which dialogue is sweetened," he said.

Riyad said Oromo is rich in literature. It is rich in early oral literature. It has proverbs, idioms, sayings, parables, poems, riddles and so on. Story narration is common among the Oromo family.

The role of women in the Gadaa system can be noted in Irreechaa. The ladies perform their own demonstration on the occasion. The role of females in the Gadaa system is significant, as to the expert.