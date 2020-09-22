Nigeria: Edo Poll Relatively Credible - CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said the conduct and outcome of last Saturday's governorship election in Edo State was relatively credible despite the challenges and infractions that dogged the process.

The CDD deployed 250 stationary and roving observers for the election.

It said in a report on Monday that the election was relatively peaceful compared to other polls recently conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The report was jointly presented by the CDD Director, Idayat Hassan; Head, Election Analysis Centre (EAC), Prof. Adele Jinadu; Senior Fellow CDD, Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim; and the Executive Director Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.

"In this respect, the election potentially augurs well for the future of democracy and development in the country, particularly in view of the determination shown by the electorate to protect their mandate," the report said.

However, the CDD pointed at the decline in voter turnout as a trend, which, it said, would not augur well for robust participation of the electorate, including marginalised groups.