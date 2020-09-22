Namibia: Itula's Party Officially Registered

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) today handed over a certificate of recognition to the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), which is now an officially registered political party.

This means the IPC, which was formed earlier this year by local dentist Panduleni Itula following his expulsion from Swapo, can field candidates for the regional and local authority elections scheduled for November.

Itula was expelled from Swapo after he challenged president Hage Geingob for Namibia's presidential position as an independent candidate during last year's election.

The ECN today also approved the registration of the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement as a registered organisation to contest in the Walvis Bay and Swakopmund local authority elections in November.

The AR has already been registered to contest in the local authority election in Windhoek.