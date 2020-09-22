South Africa: Is the Showdown Between Medical Body Sama and Its Union Proof of an Implosion of the Professions?

opinion

The raging legal battle between the South African Medical Association, a non-profit professional association and the administrator of its union, the South African Medical Association Trade Union, leads to the conclusion that there is a soft revolution which South Africa needs - one of humility and honesty. This turbulence may well represent the implosion of professional associations.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) was born out of an intensely engaging social reflection by the pre-1994 South African doctor groups. The then white Medical Association of South Africa (Masa) registered a union for doctors in 1996 in anticipation of a new government which, they feared, could possibly turn out to be champions of reverse apartheid. It was a well-endowed association which merged into one professional association with the black doctor groups. Now Sama faces an implicit secession of its union wing.

It would be irresponsible to shy away from reference to the racial dynamic which prevailed when Sama was born. It took four solid yet fragile years, 1994-1998, for the profession to put together a vision "for the health of the nation" under one banner. The four years essentially sought to find common ground for an altruistic shared commitment to the...