South Africa: Is the Showdown Between Medical Body Sama and Its Union Proof of an Implosion of the Professions?

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zolile Mlisana

The raging legal battle between the South African Medical Association, a non-profit professional association and the administrator of its union, the South African Medical Association Trade Union, leads to the conclusion that there is a soft revolution which South Africa needs - one of humility and honesty. This turbulence may well represent the implosion of professional associations.

The South African Medical Association (Sama) was born out of an intensely engaging social reflection by the pre-1994 South African doctor groups. The then white Medical Association of South Africa (Masa) registered a union for doctors in 1996 in anticipation of a new government which, they feared, could possibly turn out to be champions of reverse apartheid. It was a well-endowed association which merged into one professional association with the black doctor groups. Now Sama faces an implicit secession of its union wing.

It would be irresponsible to shy away from reference to the racial dynamic which prevailed when Sama was born. It took four solid yet fragile years, 1994-1998, for the profession to put together a vision "for the health of the nation" under one banner. The four years essentially sought to find common ground for an altruistic shared commitment to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.