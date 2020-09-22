South Africa: Boucher Wants 'Challenging' Players, Not 'Nice Guys'

analysis

As Cricket South Africa has passed through a winter of discontent, Proteas men's coach Mark Boucher has quietly continued the business of plotting a successful return to cricket for his team. And he has come to the conclusion that his team needs tough, mentally strong players who challenge the status quo.

The last time the Proteas played, in March 2020, they beat Australia in a One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa. It was the first sign that the team's rebuilding process under Boucher was taking shape. But then coronavirus came and the entire project stalled as tours to India and the West Indies, as well as the T20 World Cup, were cancelled and postponed.

While players have been on the sidelines, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. And CSA will continue to attract negative press for some time to come, considering the massive governance problems plaguing the organisation.

It reached a point where the actual cricket is almost an abstract concept given that the only headlines the sport has made have centred on bumbling administrators and claims from former players and coaches about prejudice and racial isolation in previous set-ups. CSA...