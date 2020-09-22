South Africa: ANC's Inability to Help Solve Zim Crisis Highlights Its Ability to Score an Own Goal On the Political Field

21 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mavuso Msimang

One wonders what capacity the ANC has to deal with the complex issues that are at the heart of the Zimbabwean crisis: human rights violations, breaches of electoral laws, the economy, hyperinflation, land reform issues, migrations.

What the cognoscenti call the beautiful game, for the rest of humanity it's simply football. The sport has given us the term 'own goal', which describes a goal scored when a player inadvertently strikes or deflects the ball into their own team's goalposts. As a metaphor, own goal means any action that backfires on the person or group undertaking it. But, as is also known, a player does sometimes score an own goal to throw a game. Corruption!

The use of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) jet to fly ANC leaders, free of charge, to Harare to attend a meeting with leaders of Zanu-PF, the governing party in Zimbabwe the week before last, is a classic example of an own goal. Mind you, some think it's an act of generosity to describe the SANDF flight fiasco as a goal scored inadvertently. No one, but no one, in their right mind would delude themselves into believing that a military aircraft carrying a delegation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

