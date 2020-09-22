South Africa: Premier Sihle Zikalala Appeals for Calm Amid Tensions Within Farming Community in Newcastle

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has appealed for calm amid tensions within the farming community in Newcastle, north of the province.

Premier Zikalala's appeal follows his visit to the area on Saturday together with provincial Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi in a bid to find lasting solutions to tensions within the farming community.

The tensions have escalated in the area following the brutal murder three weeks ago of local farming couple Glen and Vida Rafferty on their Normandien farm.

On Saturday Premier Zikalala engaged with the local farming community to get to the bottom of their concerns and challenges and to find a way forward on how to resolve their problems.

Among other things, Premier Zikalala has identified the improvement of policing in the area as the number one priority to addressing tensions within the farming community.

This was after the police were accused of taking sides in their investigations of crime within the farming community.

"We will continue to work with the SAPS to address issues of policing and monitor the functioning of the police in the area. We would like to see farmers and farm residents working together to address the issue of access to basic services, "said Premier Zikalala.

Premier Zikalala said the Provincial Government was concerned about the killing of farmers in the province.

"We cannot ignore the killing of farmers. We have been deeply worried about the recent killings of farmers in KwaZulu-Natal. We are interested in finding a lasting solution to this issue and to ensure that those who have committed these heinous crimes are arrested and convicted to long sentences," he said.

Apart from the recent farm killing in Normandien, the Premier also pointed to an incident three years ago in the same area when tensions between farm owner Lawrence Hoatson and farm workers reached boiling point.

This resulted in four farm workers being shot and injured while protesting at the farm gate. The tensions were further aggravated when Hoatson impounded a herd of 300 cattle belonging to the local community under the charge of grazing.

Premier Zikalala said farm murders were an indication of unresolved and deep-seated issues around land ownership and land poverty as well as the country's racist past.

"Either way, farmers, farm workers and farm dwellers are central to finding permanent solutions to every issue.

"Farm murders have become a real issue for our democracy and a concern, not only for the ruling party the ANC, but also an issue in our Legjslatures and Parliament, and among members of society in general," said Zikalala.