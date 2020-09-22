Namibia: Shaiyah Makes Grand Debut

NOT many first-time artists can say they had a DJ KBoz produced banger and a Maria Nepembe-directed music video to their name.

However, new kid on the block Emilie Hango, who goes by the name Shaiyah, has achieved just that. Her first offering on joining the local music industry is 'Yayee Meme' which was released on Sunday and is already racking up the views on YouTube.

Shaiyah describes her first song and video as very personal, in which she cries out to her mother.

"It's about my background and what I experienced growing up. I went through a lot and I was just looking back and thinking about it," says the 21-year-old vocalist.

DJ KBoz says he is excited to be working with the young artist, emphasising that he would like to give more budding artists a chance to take their music to the entire country.

He took Shaiyah under his wing, and has been working with her ever since she found him online and impressed him with her music.

"I just DMed him on Instagram and asked him if we could work," she says, grateful that the leap of faith panned out. For now, they are working to grow her brand, with a seven-track Afro-pop EP currently in the works.

The Windhoek-based singer says she always loved music, but was held back by the people around her who did not support her dream to be an artist. This is what she now uses to motivate herself to achieving her goals and prove naysayers wrong.

The video is the perfect way for her to do this. It has a simple concept, with a comfortable 'at home' feeling, having been shot in a traditional Oshiwambo village in Ondangwa.

She says her first time shooting a video was a huge learning curve from which she hopes to continue growing.

"It was a really stressful experience. I didn't know you had to put so much work into shooting music videos, but I had a great time and I had so much fun. It was a learning process for me. Seeing all the mistakes I made in this video, I'll use that to do better next time."

So far the response to the video has been good. Less than a day after its release, 'Yayee Meme' had already had over 2 000 views, a great feat for an unknown artist.

The comment section is filled with tons of positivity, and many people wishing the emerging vocalist well on her journey.

